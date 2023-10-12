UGC issues checklist for higher education institutions, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI University Grants Commission

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a checklist for all colleges, and universities. Now, higher education institutions will have to share the basic details about their institutions on their official websites. The commission instructed all higher education institutions to properly share information about their admission process, fees, refund policy, facilities, developmental plan, and collaborations, among others on their websites.

UGC chief M. Jagadesh Kumar stated that several universities are not providing basic minimum information related to their university. At the same time, their websites are not functional and updated. This causes a lot of inconvenience and uncertainty to the stakeholders. At this defining moment when we are celebrating the third year of National Education Policy 2020 it would be prudent to desire the universities to provide basic minimum information and updated content on their websites. We have prepared a checklist of this information to be provided by the universities on their websites.

According to the official notice, higher education institutions are required to mention details regarding admissions, fees, prospectus, admission guidelines for international students (Wherever applicable), fee structure for various programs, and fee refund policy.

Apart from this, the institutions will have to share the academic details also including academic programs, academic calendar, schools/departments/centers, department/school/center wise faculty details with photographs, and library.

All Higher Education Institutes are required to provide scholarship/fellowship details, information about the ABC portal, student grievance redressal committee, anti-ragging cell and helpline number, alumni information, job openings, and more. The official notice in this regard can be read at the official website of UGC, ugc.gov.in.