Schools closed in Noida, Greater Noida today amid heavy rain and waterlogging

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on, July 26, amid heavy rain and thunder lashing out the city since morning causing waterlogging and traffic congestion issue. Manish Kumar Verma, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar has ordered all schools upto class 12 to remain closed on Wednesday.

The announcement pertaining to the closure of schools was made by the District Magistrate this morning. The parents were informed through WhatsApp messages about the holiday. Schools that were opened today are asked to shut all functions due to heavy rainfall.

Orange alert issued in Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert in Delhi for today, July 26. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity will occur at isolated places and adjoining areas of Delhi, NCR and other places during the initial hours, IMD said. In Delhi, the water level of Yamuna continues to rise and was recorded at 205.45 meters at 7 AM on Tuesday. According to reports, cars have been submerged in Noida due to rising water level of the Hindon river.