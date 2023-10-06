Salary hike! Good news for guest faculties in UP engineering colleges, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UP govt order an increase in guest faculties salary

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to increase the salary of the guest faculties teaching in engineering colleges across the state. The order came immediately after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced to fix the honorarium being paid to guest faculties. According to the reports, all the guest faculties teaching in engineering colleges will now receive Rs 40,000 as an honorarium.

Earlier the colleges were used to pay Rs 30,000 as salary to guest faculty. Many educational institutions in the state that are facing a shortage of teachers will get benefits from this new order.

Honorarium was last increased in 2015

The honorarium to guest faculty was last increased by AICTE to Rs 40,000 in 2015. This amount has been changed after 8 years. Till now, guest teachers of technical educational institutions were given Rs 450 per lecture in the classrooms which has now been increased to Rs 750.

Order to be implemented immediately

Special Secretary of Technical Education Department, Annavi Dineshkumar has issued orders in this regard to all the engineering institutions and universities of the Uttar Pradesh state (aided, government, constituent and associated). The order has been given to immediately implement the honorarium prescribed by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).