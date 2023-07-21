QS Best Cities for Students 2024: No Indian City in Top 100, Here's list of best cities in the world

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings for 2024 released

QS Best Cities for Students 2024: Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings have been released. According to the QS Best rankings, London is the world's best student city for the students to live. The survey showcased the best urban destinations for international students. It is for the fifth consecutive time that London remained in the top spot for another year.

Tokyo gained thee second position followed by Seoul in third position in QS world best city rankings. Melbourne ranked to fourth while Munich falls to fifth postion.

The survey has been based on six parameters including university rankings, student mix, desirability, employer activity, affordability and student voice, a press statement reveals, according to a press release.

This year also none of the major cities of India made it to the top 100 global city list in the QS Best Student Cities 2024 rankings. All major cities have experienced a fall in their global rankings compared to the previous year's rankings.

This year, Mumbai has ranked to 118 as best Indian city for students in the QS world best ranking. Delhi has secured 132nd postion in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings as the second most preferable student friendly city followed by Bengaluru at 147, and Chennai at 154.

Here's a list of QS Best Cities for Students

2024 City 1 London 2 Tokyo 3 Seoul 4 Melbourne 5 Munich 6 Paris 7 Sydney 8 Berlin 8 Zurich 10 Boston

The Desirability measure, where none of the Indian cities have cracked the top 100 globally, is still a cause for concern for all of them. According to the QS ranking, the Desirability indicator takes into account factors such as safety, pollution index, safety measures, and prospective students' tendency to choose a city for their university experience.