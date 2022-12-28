Follow us on Image Source : DHARMENDRA PRADHAN (TWITTER) NEP: 'Students to be taught the 'corrected' version of Indian history' says Dharmendra Pradhan

National Education Policy: Students across the country will now get to learn the corrected version of Indian history from January 26. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighting the positive aspects of the National Education Policy said that now the students will be taught the "corrected" version of Indian history from January 26. Dharmendra Pradhan at an event organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, informed that the books are now being re-published.

Corrected version of Indian history to be taught

At the event, Pradhan said that the re-published books will give clarity to the world about India. Speaking at the event he said "Students across the country will be taught a corrected version of Indian history under the National Education Policy from January 26 on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. The NEP will provide us with many opportunities. Mother tongue has been given priority in the NEP. Imparting education without giving priority to the mother tongue is meaningless."

Books are being re-published with new compositions

He further added, "We must give a new global perspective to India's ancient culture and civilisation in the 21st century. Books are being re-published with new compositions. These books will give clarity to the world about India. These books will be available in digital modes also"

G20: An opportunity

Stressing over the G20 he said it is a celebration and an opportunity to showcase the heritage of India to the world. He said, "We must make G20 a celebration as well as an opportunity to showcase India's art, culture and civilisation to the world,"

Also Read | Value education should be included in curriculum, system and syllabus: President Droupadi Murmu

Also Read | IITs, IIMs and medical colleges increased substantially after 2014: PM Modi