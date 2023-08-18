JNU PG fist merit list 2023 out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JNU PG fist merit list 2023 released

JNU PG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the first merit list for admission in postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates who have registered for the JNU PG Admission 2023 can check the 1st allocation list online on the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Aspirants shortlisted in the JNU PG first merit list can complete the pre-enrolment registration, slot booking and make payment of the admission fee by August 21. The second merit list and details of supernumerary seats for admission process will be released on August 25. The document verification and registration of the candidates for MA courses in foreign languages will be held from September 1 onwards. The document verification for other courses will be organised on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

JNU PG First Merit List 2023: Steps to Check

Aspirants will be able to download the JNU PG first merit list by following the steps provided here.

Go to the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Selec the PG Admission tab and click on the JNU PG first merit list

The JNU PG admission 1st merit list will appear on the screen

Check your name in the PDF using shortcut key (ctrl+f)

Download it and print a copy for further reference.

The JNU will conduct the physical verification of documents and registration of the candidates for MA courses in foreign languages from September 1 onwards while document verification for other courses will be organised on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

Direct link to check JNU PG 1st merit list