JEECUP 2023 Answer Key out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link

JEECUP Answer Key 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the answer key for UP Polytechnic 2023 entrance examination. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can check the JEECUP answer key from the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can access and download the JEECUP answer key by entering their roll number, password and security pin.

The Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) entrance exam was held from August 2 to 7, 2023, at various exam centers. Candidates who wish to raise challenge against the UPJEE 2023 answer key can do so till tomorrow, August 11. Applicants will have to submit the grievances in the prescribed format by making a payment of Rs 100 per question for each challenge. The authorities will refund the answer key challenge fee to the candidates if the challenges made will be correct.

The subject experts will review the grievances received from the candidates and will release the revised final answer key accordingly. Based on the final answer key, the JEECUP result will be declared by the auhtorities. Candidates can download the answer key followed by the instructions given below.

How to Download JEECUP 2023 Answer Key

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'JEECUP 2023 answer key' Key in your roll number and password in the given spaces. JEECUP 2023 answer key will appear on the screen Download JEECUP 2023 answer key and save it for future reference.

