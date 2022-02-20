Vasundhara Raje urges Rajasthan govt to postpone RAS Mains exam

Follow us on Image Source : @VASUNDHARABJP/TWITTER "I had asked the state government to reconsider the date of the RAS examination", said Raje

Highlights Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje urged the state government to postpone the RAS Mains

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena alleged that the RAS Mains exam syllabus was changed as part of a conspiracy

Candidates asked for some time to study as the syllabus was changed.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday once again urged the state government to postpone the RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services) Mains exam. The syllabus has been changed, and it is necessary for the candidates to get some more time to study, she said.

"The youth are protesting across the state to demand postponement of the RAS Mains examination. Their demand is justified. Due to the change in the syllabus, it is necessary for the candidates to get some more time to study," Raje said in a statement.

"I had asked the state government to reconsider the date of the RAS examination. Today, I am repeating again that the government should reconsider as the matter is related to the future of the children and it should extend the date of the examination," she added.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, however, alleged that the RAS Mains exam syllabus was changed as part of a conspiracy. It will prove to be a bigger scam than the REET paper leak case, he claimed. Meena said the syllabus was changed to benefit a certain group of people.

Also Read | REET paper leak cases: Journalist arrested by SOG in Rajasthan

Also Read | Rajasthan: PWD employee commits suicide, BJP links it with REET paper leak

Latest Education News