Consent of parents not mandatory for class 10, 12 students attending offline classes: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Tuesday notified that the consent of parents will no more be mandatory for students of classes 10 and 12 who are attending offline or physical classes. The Delhi government also said that all classes may go offline with effect from April 1, 2022.

However, the hybrid mode of classes 9 and 11 will continue, the notification said. This will continue till March 31, 2022. Schools can also arrange for transportation of students.

Meanwhile on Sunday, a private school in north Delhi decided to switch to online classes after a first grade student developed mild Covid-like symptoms following which all students and parents were advised to take precautionary measures, the school administration said.

The student had on Thursday attended the school at Model Town, but his parents informed the administration on Saturday that he had developed Covid-like symptoms like headache and pain, it said. As a precautionary measure, the school administration decided not to conduct offline classes for students from nursery to class 5 on Monday.

