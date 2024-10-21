Delhi HC directs DUSU election candidates to appear in court on Oct 28 in public property defacement case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi HC directs DUSU election 2024 candidates to appear in court on Oct 28 in a public property defacement

Delhi High Court has summoned several candidates who contested in the DUSU election 2024, to appear in court on October 28 regarding a public property defacement case. A bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela impleaded the candidates as parties to the proceedings while directing them to appear before it and explain their conduct. The court orally asked the counsel for Delhi University to communicate to the vice-chancellor it was not a pleasant situation that had arisen due to administrative failure and that he must take remedial measures.

Earlier, the high court had halted the counting of votes for the DUSU elections due to candidates indulging in acts of vandalism and defacement of public properties. The court directed that no counting of votes shall take place until the posters, hoardings, graffitis, and spray paints are removed and public properties are restored.

(inputs from agencies)