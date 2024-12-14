Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Kolkata Metro to operate special services on Blue Line for SET candidates tomorrow

Kolkata Metro to operate special services on Blue Line for SET candidates tomorrow

Regular Sunday services on the Blue Line will begin at 9:00 am as usual. However, there will be no services on Green Line-1, Purple Line, and Orange Line on this day. Normal services will be maintained on Green Line-2, which runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kolkata Published : Dec 14, 2024 18:55 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 19:02 IST
Kolkata Metro to operate special services on Blue Line for SET candidates on december 15, Kolkata Me
Image Source : KOLKATA METRO (X) Kolkata Metro to operate special services on Blue Line for SET candidates.

Kolkata: To help and support the candidates of the State Eligibility Test (SET), Kolkata metro will operate special services on the Blue Line on Sunday (December 15). These services, aimed at easing commute for SET candidates, will run during peak hours in the morning.

The special services will include four trains- two in the UP direction and two in the DN direction. The first two special services will depart from Kavi Subhash station heading towards Dakshineswar at 8:00 am and 8:30 am. Additionally, one special service will leave Dumdum station for Kavi Subhash at 8:00 am, and another will leave Dakshineswar for Kavi Subhash at 8:15 am. The second DN service will be available from Dumdum at 8:30 am.

The 26th SET, scheduled for December 15, will be conducted at nearly 90 centres across the state for 33 subjects. Approximately 60,000 candidates are expected to appear for the exam, which determines eligibility for the post of assistant professor in the state.

Regular Sunday services on the Blue Line will begin at 9:00 am as usual. However, there will be no services on Green Line-1, Purple Line, and Orange Line on this day. Normal services will be maintained on Green Line-2, which runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.

Related Stories
Kolkata Metro to operate extended services during Durga Puja week | Check timings

Kolkata Metro to operate extended services during Durga Puja week | Check timings

Kolkata Metro to operate 8 special trains on October 31 for Kali Puja

Kolkata Metro to operate 8 special trains on October 31 for Kali Puja

WBPSC Clerkship exam: Eastern Railway, Kolkata Metro to run additional trains for candidates

WBPSC Clerkship exam: Eastern Railway, Kolkata Metro to run additional trains for candidates

'You're not in Bangladesh': Woman asks passengers in Kolkata metro to speak in Hindi

'You're not in Bangladesh': Woman asks passengers in Kolkata metro to speak in Hindi

The State Transport Department has instructed government transport corporations to ensure that a sufficient number of public transport vehicles, including buses and ferries, ply on that day. Additionally, a total of 13 associations of bus, minibus, taxi and auto-rickshaw operators have been asked to take measures so that the candidates can reach their respective examination centres conveniently and on time.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Education News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement