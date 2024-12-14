Kolkata Metro to operate special services on Blue Line for SET candidates tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : KOLKATA METRO (X) Kolkata Metro to operate special services on Blue Line for SET candidates.

Kolkata: To help and support the candidates of the State Eligibility Test (SET), Kolkata metro will operate special services on the Blue Line on Sunday (December 15). These services, aimed at easing commute for SET candidates, will run during peak hours in the morning.

The special services will include four trains- two in the UP direction and two in the DN direction. The first two special services will depart from Kavi Subhash station heading towards Dakshineswar at 8:00 am and 8:30 am. Additionally, one special service will leave Dumdum station for Kavi Subhash at 8:00 am, and another will leave Dakshineswar for Kavi Subhash at 8:15 am. The second DN service will be available from Dumdum at 8:30 am.

The 26th SET, scheduled for December 15, will be conducted at nearly 90 centres across the state for 33 subjects. Approximately 60,000 candidates are expected to appear for the exam, which determines eligibility for the post of assistant professor in the state.

Regular Sunday services on the Blue Line will begin at 9:00 am as usual. However, there will be no services on Green Line-1, Purple Line, and Orange Line on this day. Normal services will be maintained on Green Line-2, which runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.

The State Transport Department has instructed government transport corporations to ensure that a sufficient number of public transport vehicles, including buses and ferries, ply on that day. Additionally, a total of 13 associations of bus, minibus, taxi and auto-rickshaw operators have been asked to take measures so that the candidates can reach their respective examination centres conveniently and on time.