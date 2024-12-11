School timing changed in Bhopal due to cold waves, district education officer issues order

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY School timing changed in Bhopal due to cold waves

In view of cold weather conditions, the district education officer has released an order regarding the change in school timings. According to the official announcement, all schools in the district, including government and private, will open only after 9 am. This schedule will be implemented with immediate effect from Thursday, December 12. This move has been made keeping in mind the health of children.

Tuesday-Wednesday night was the coldest night of this season in Bhopal. The temperature was recorded at 6.9 degrees Celsius, which is the fifth-lowest temperature in the last 10 years. The Meteorological Department has also issued a cold wave alert. Due to this, the District Education Officer has ordered an increase of one hour in the timing of all schools. Now, no school will open before 9 am. This order will be applicable to all government and private schools, whether they are affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or any other board. This rule has come into effect from Thursday after the order of the District Collector.

Extreme cold is gripping Madhya Pradesh. In six of the state's cities, the temperature has fallen below 5 degrees Celsius. Many districts are under a cold wave alert. Three districts of the state are expected to experience a cold wave for three days in a row, according to the Meteorological Department. The most impacted by the intense cold are schoolchildren. Many youngsters were becoming ill as a result of having to go to school early in the morning despite the cold. However, schoolchildren are now receiving respite.