Schools closed in THIS district of Uttar Pradesh, know reason

Schools closed: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a school closure in the district of Prayagraj in view of Prime Minister's Visit on December 13. According to the order, Schools of all boards will remain closed tomorrow, December 13 due to route diversion and the PM's visit to the district. Physical classes for 1 to 8 have been shifted to online mode. Students and parents have been advised to keep in touch with the school authority for latest updates.

Upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025​: PM to inaugurate, and launch multiple projects

According to the official statement, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and launch multiple projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The Prime Minister's itinerary begins with a visit to the sacred Sangam Nose around 12:15 pm, where he will perform puja and darshan. This will be followed by a visit to the Akshay Vata Vriksh at around 12:40 pm for puja rituals, along with darshan at the Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. Later, the Prime Minister will tour the Maha Kumbh exhibition site to review the plans and progress for the event. By 2 pm, he is scheduled to formally inaugurate and launch various developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure and preparations for the grand religious gathering.