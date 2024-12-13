Schools closed today in THESE districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain- check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed today in THESE districts of Tamil Nadu

Widespread rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting authorities to declare a school holiday in Chennai and many other districts. According to media reports, the declaration of holidays was made by the District Collectors of Madurai and Mayiladuthurai early in the day. Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi cited heavy rains as the reason for their decisions.

Schools closed today in THESE districts

As a precautionary measure, The government authorities have declared a holiday in 11 districts including Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur.

IMD predicts heavy rain in 14 districts

The weather forecast department has predicted heavy rain in 14 districts due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, which lay over the Gulf of Mannar and neighbourhood. According to the weather forecast, the system will likely continue to move west-northwestwards towards South Tamil Nadu and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.

Flood alert in Thoothukudi

The district administration of Thoothukudi has issued a flood warning in the Srivaikuntam and Eral areas owing to the heavy inflows into the Thamirabarani river. People in the low-lying areas have been advised to move to the safe areas.

First flood alert in Chennai

In Chennai, The Works Department (PWD) has issued a first flood warning for nearby areas of Redhills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs, following the dangerous increase in water levels due to incessant rain in the catchment areas. The authorities have also issued flood warnings to all villages and towns situated on the banks of the river of Thamirabaran.

Police and Fire and rescue services provided

The authorities have asked revenue officials to evacuate the people from all vulnerable places in Srivaikundam and Eral. Police and Fire and rescue services personnel have asked people to shift to safer areas.