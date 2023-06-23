CLAT 2023 Counselling: Grievance filing against 3rd, 4th and 5th round admission counselling begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2023 Counselling: Grievance filing begins

CLAT 2023 Counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the grievance redressal portal against the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT 2023) admissions counselling process. Eligible candidates can file grievances against the CLAT 2023 counselling rounds through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in till June 25.

The Consortium of NLUs has conducted the CLAT counselling for third round between May 25 and May 30, fourth round between June 5 and June 10 and the fifth round was conducted from June 15 to 20, 2023. Candidates who have completed the registration process and paid the counselling registration fee for the CLAT 2023 admissions counselling process are only eligible to raise grievances.

"The Consortium of National Law Universities has constituted a grievance redressal committee to receive and respond to any grievances that candidates may have with respect to the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the admissions counselling process for the CLAT 2023" reads and official statement.

ALSO READ | CLAT 2024 to be held on December 3, details here

ALSO READ | CLAT 2023 Result: Out for UG, PG courses | check direct link to download

CLAT 2023 Grievance Redressal Date

Applicants can file grievances between June 22 to June 25, 2023. No further grievances will be considered after the stipulated timeline. The authporities will not consider any grievances received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls.

CLAT 2023 Counselling: Steps to Raise Grievances

Step 1: Log in to your CLAT account at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button

Step 3: Mention the nature of your grievance

Step 4: Describe your grievances as instructed

Step 5: Upload supporting documents and click on submit button.