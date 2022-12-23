CLAT 2023 Result: Out for UG, PG courses | check direct link to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

CLAT 2023 Result: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 result has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the CLAT 2023 exam can now check and download the result from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Direct link to check and download the CLAT 2023 Result:

The direct link to check the CLAT 2023 scorecard has been provided here for the candidates. On December 23, 2022, the Consortium of NLU's declared the result for the CLAT 2023 exam.

Know how to check CLAT 2023 Result

Step 1. Go to the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Step 2. Click on the link for "CLAT 2023 exam result' on the homepage. Step 3. Key your login credentials like roll number, DoB and asked credentials. Step 4. Submit the credentials and your CLAT 2023 result will be displayed.

Candidates are advised to download the CLAT 2023 result and take a printout for the same. The CLAT 2023 exam was held on December 18, 2022. The Consortium of National Law Universities on December 18, 2023, released the provisional key on the official website. Soon after the provisional key gets released, the consortium opened the window to raise objections on December 19, 2023.

Candidates can check the answer key on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The exam was conducted on December 18, 2023. CLAT 2023 was held in 23 states and 3 union territories at 127 centres. The exam was conducted in a single shift. As per the notification for CLAT 2023, the final answer key will be released on December 24, 2023 on the official website. The final answer key will be based on the objections raised by the candidates.