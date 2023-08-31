Chhattisgarh CM transfers Rs 34.55 crore as 'unemployment allowance' to the accounts of 1.29 lakh youths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel transferred unemployment allowance

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on August 30, transferred Rs 34.55 crore as the fifth instalment of the "unemployment allowance" into the bank accounts of 1.29 lakh registered unemployed youths in the state. An official statement said that the amount transferred was the August instalment of the allowance paid under the "Berojgari Bhatta Yojana" (Unemployment Allowance Scheme) of the Chhattisgarh government.

During the programme held at the official residence of the Chief Minister, he also distributed appointment letters to 82 training officers of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). An official said that this was the fifth instalment of unemployment allowance provided under the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said that under the unemployment allowance scheme, the state government has disbursed Rs 146.98 crore to unemployed individuals in Chhattisgarh.

"The purpose of this scheme is not only to provide financial support to educated unemployed youths, but also to connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities," he said, adding that when an unemployed youth gets a job, it makes him (CM) happy.

Baghel said that placement camps are being organized continuously by the state government. He said that whether it is public sector or private sector, youth are being linked with employment opportunities.

"So far, 6,692 people have been connected to jobs and self-employment through this initiative. Out of these, 4,718 youths are receiving unemployment allowances," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the youth in the state are being given special training to upgrade their skills through vocational colleges and polytechnics. Currently, 7,200 youth are undergoing skill training and training will begin for another 1,782 youth, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)