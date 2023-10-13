CBSE invites applications for Central Sector Scholarship, apply online at scholarships.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and university students. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the national scholarship portal - scholarships.gov.in.

According to the notice, the last date to register for this scholarship program is December 31.

The scholarship registrations for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students” for the year 2023-24, 1st Renewal for the year 2022, 2nd renewal for the year 2021, 3rd Renewal for the year 2020, and 4th Renewal for the year 2019 can be done on National Scholarship Portal (http://scholarships.gov.in).

All the Candidates have been advised to register themselves to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions. If required, candidates are required to show the original documents to the institute. Otherwise, the application would be treated as invalid.

All the nodal officers of the institute are requested for timely verification of the online applications at their institute login.

Things to do while registering for the online scholarship program