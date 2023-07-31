BHU PG Admission 2023: Registration closes at bhuonline.in today, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BHU PG Admission 2023 registration ends today

BHU Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registrations for BHU Postgraduate (PG) admission for 2023-24 academic session today, July 31. Candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2023 are eligible to register for the PG admission through the official website of the university at bhuonline.in.

Candidates who failed to select BHU earlier in their application can also register for PG courses online through the website. The BHU PG admission is being held for various courses including eight MSc programmes in Physics, Chemistry, Geology, Botany, Environmental Science, Applied Microbiology, Mathematics and Computing as well as MCA programme. Whereas the faculty of arts will offer admission to 19 MA programmes.

The university will also offer seven professional courses including MA in Mass Communication and Museology and the faculty of humanities will offer six MA programmes. Apart from this, students can also opt for nine special courses of studies.

BHU PG Admission 2023: Documents Required

CUET PG 2023 scorecard

Class 10 marksheet or its equivalent certificate for proof of date of birth

Class 12 marksheet

UG marksheet

Caste certificate (if any)

Income certificate (if any)

PwD certificate (if any)

BHU employee certificate (if any)

BHU PG Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in website

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration' link given under Postgraduate Programme (PET) section.

Step 3: Go through the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload documents and cross-verify the details.

Step 5: Make payment of the application fee and finally submit the application.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: BHU PG Admission 2023-24 Registration