UPCET 2021 registration process ends today, here's how to apply

UPCET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 today (July 6). Interested candidates can apply for NTA UPCET exam through the official website-- upcet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make the payment of exam fee online till July 6.

The correction window will open on July 8 and will close on July 14, 2021. Candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form through the official website of UPCET.

UPCET 2021: Exam date

As per the official notice, the revised date of the UPCET 2021 examination is expected to be announced soon.

UPCET 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website-- upcet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link, "UPCET 2021."

3. Enter all the required details, pay the fee and submit.

4. Download the application form and take a print out for future reference.

