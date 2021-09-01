UPCET 2021 Admit Card released: Direct link, How to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPCET 2021 provisional admit card has been released on Wednesday (September 1).

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the provisional admit card for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test, UPCET 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their UPCET 2021 provisional admit card from the official website of UPCET--on upcet.nta.nic.in. NTA has notified that the admit cards will not be posted individually to the students.

It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry their admit card to the examination hall, as it carries all the important details. UPCET 2021 will be conducted on Computer Based Mode. UPCET 2021 Exam will be conducted by NTA on September 5 and September 6, 2021.

UPCET 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website of UPCET-- upcet.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification that says 'Download Admit Card for UPCET UG 2021' or 'Download Admit Card for UPCET PG 2021'. A new window will open on the screen. Candidates have to enter their Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for further reference.

NTA has also released the revised schedule for UPCET 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the official revised exam schedule released by NTA before appearing for the exam. UPCET 2021 is conducted for admission of candidates to various UG and PG courses offered by Universities in Uttar Pradesh such as Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, and others.

READ| NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 4 Analysis 2021: 'Questions mostly from 12th syllabus', check paper review

ALSO READ| TS ICET Answer Key 2021 released, steps to check

Latest Education News