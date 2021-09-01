TS ICET Answer Key 2021 released, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS ICET Answer Key is available to download at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the answer key for the state Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021). The candidates can check and download the answer key on the website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

The objection window will remain open till September 4, the candidates can raise objections on answer key by paying fees and send mail to convener.icet@tsche.ac.in. The final answer key and result will be released accordingly.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in Click on ICET answer key link Enter registration, hall ticket number Answer key will appear on screen Download answer key, take a print out for further reference.

ICET exam was held earlier on August 19 and 20. For details on ICET exam, please visit the website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

