TS ICET Admit Card 2021 released, how to download

TS ICET Admit Card 2021: The admit card of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) has been released. Candidates who will appear in the ICET exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

As per schedule, TS ICET is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 and 20. The candidates who want to apply can submit their applications till August 16 with a late fee. "The last date of registration and submission of online application form with a late fee of ₹5,000 is from 12th August, 2021 (Thursday) to 16th August, 2021 (Monday),” the notification mentioned.

Image Source : ICET.TSCHE.AC.IN Download TS ICET 2021 hall ticket at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in Click on download 'admit card' link Enter the log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Admit card will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The TS ICET answer key will be released on August 27, the candidates can raise objections on preliminary key till August 31. For details on ICET exam, please visit the website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

