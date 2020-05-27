Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
Punjab to hike fee for MBBS course in govt, private colleges

To ensure better medical education and infrastructure facilities for students, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Cabinet has decided to increase the fee for the MBBS course in Government and Private Medical Colleges of the state.

Chandigarh Updated on: May 27, 2020 19:10 IST
To ensure better medical education and infrastructure facilities for students, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Cabinet has decided to increase the fee for the MBBS course in Government and Private Medical Colleges of the state.

Reportedly, the fee for the MBBS course in government colleges was last notified in 2015 and for private colleges in 2014. 

Taking to twitter,Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Punjab said, "To ensure better medical education and infrastructure facilities for students, CM 

@capt_amarinder Singh led #PunjabCabinet has decided to increase the fee for the MBBS course in Government and Private Medical Colleges of the state."

 

