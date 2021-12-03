Puducherry schools to reopen for Classes 1 to 8 from December 6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Highlights Schools in Puducherry for classes 1 to 8 will reopen from December 6, said official

Puducherry added 30 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh cases in last 24 hrs

Schools in Puducherry for classes 1 to 8 will reopen from December 6, announced State Education Minister A Namassivayam on Friday.

Meanwhile, the union territory of Puducherry added 30 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,874, a senior Health Department official said on Friday.

The 30 new infections took the overall tally to 1,29,028, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release. The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,467 samples and were spread over Puducherry (19), Karaikal (6) and Mahe (5). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh infections in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, he said.

The number of active cases stood at 299 which included 61 patients in hospitals and remaining 238 in home isolation.

The Health Department Director said a 50-year old patient from Puducherry succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,874.

