NEET-UG 2021 unofficial answer key released, important details here

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 preliminary answer key in the last week of September. Once released, the candidate will be able to check the NEET UG official answer key 2021 at the official website of NEET- neet.nta.nic.in.

Prior to that, many coaching institutes have released the unofficial answer key. NEET 2021 answer key will mention the answers to all the questions asked in the exam. The answer key will be available for all the codes of the NEET 2021 question paper.

NEET-UG 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in NEET answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen Download the final answer key of the NEET 2021 exam Keep the answer key for future reference

The NEET-UG 2021 was conducted on Sunday (September 12) in pen and paper mode in 13 languages. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the medical entrance exam this year. All the aspirants and staff present at the examination center were instructed to strictly follow the health and safety guidelines prescribed by NTA.

According to Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, said that "the difficulty level of the paper was increased as compared to last year. There were many questions on column matching. Some new questions were also added like match the columns and assertion."

