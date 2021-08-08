Many Principals, students support reopening schools as Covid-19 cases decrease

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Many principals and students feel that schools in Delhi should now be reopened as Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly.

After a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was conducted to discuss the issue of reopening schools in the capital. An expert committee was formed to examine the issue, many principals and students felt that schools should be reopened as Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly.

Principal of ASVJ School, Daryaganj Mahendra Pal Sharma, told ANI, “Students are willing to come to school but their parents are against it as most of the students have not received Covid-19 vaccination”.

He added, "Parents and students should mentally prepare themselves as it has been almost a year. Students are taking online classes and things need to be normal now with precautions against Covid-19."

Pavitra, a class 11th student living in East Delhi’s Priya Enclave told ANI, “Schools should open now because we have been at home for a long time. Online classes become difficult to understand at times. So studying in class makes more sense.”

Samyak a student in 8th standard also believes that schools should be opened now. “The continuous closure of schools is affecting our mental health. The result of this is that neither we are able to meet friends nor are we able to discuss anything. Not only students but parents also say that schools should be opened now."

Earlier the Education Department of the state had issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the re-opening of schools from August 2 for classes 9th to 12th and August 16 for classes 6th to 8th. With Covid-19 cases now dropping, Delhi has relaxed most restrictions on public movement and outdoor activities.

With Inputs from ANI

