UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2021: Exam date, pattern, direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to hold the recruitment exam for the selection of Enforcement Officer or Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment on September 5. As many as 421 vacancies are going to be filled through this UPSC EPFO Recruitment exam 2021.

Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download their UPSC EPFO admit card 2021 from the official website -- upsc.gov.in. The same is expected to be released in the last week of August.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2021: Dates

The UPSC EPFO Recruitment Exam was earlier scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020, However, after the UPSC scheduled the civil services preliminary on the same date, the EPFO exam had to be postponed.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The UPSC EPFO exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Candidates will have to write the paper in either Hindi or English language. The syllabus of the test will comprise of General English, Indian Freedom struggle, current events and developmental issues, Indian polity, and economy, general accounting principles, industrial relations and labor laws, general science and knowledge of computer applications, general mental ability, and quantitative aptitude and social security in India.

