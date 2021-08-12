Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Maharashtra decides to effect 15% fee cut for all govt, private schools. Check details

In what comes as a big breather for parents in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to implement a 15 per cent fee cut for all government and private schools in 2021-22, keeping in view the financial burden owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In case the parents have already paid the entire fees, they will be compensated by way of adjusting the amount in the next academic year.

In July, the Maharashtra Cabinet had approved the ordinance route to reduce the fees by 15 per cent. Several students wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray and state education minister Varsha Gaikwad in May, urging them to waive off 15 per cent fees from 2019 to 2021.

