LSAT-INDIA 2020 exams to be conducted online. Check date, format, other details

Image Source : PTI LSAT-INDIA 2020 exams to be conducted online

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced it would conduct the LSAT-INDIA 2020 exams online, for the first time ever. The decision by the LSAC has been taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic, in order to avoid students from gathering up at exam centres. The move from a paper and pencil test to an online exam will enable candidates to take the test from the convenience of their home or other respective settings without worrying about their health and safety, the law school has said in a release.

LSAT—India, which was a paper-pencil test since its inception in 2009, becomes India’s first and only Law Entrance Exam to be entirely online, AI-enabled remote-proctored.

It is the first time in more than 25 years of existence of Pearson's Virtual University Enterprises (VUE) that an Artificial Intelligence-enabled remote-proctored online solution has been made available in this format. Complete details on the exam are available on the official website lsac.org.

LSAT-INDIA 2020 Exams: Date, Format

Candidates seeking admission to law schools in the country will now be able to take the LSAT—India. Students should note that the LSAT-INDIA 2020 exams will be conducted from June 14, in online mode.

Students seeking admission to all programmes of Jindal Global Law School can take this exam at their own convenience from the safety of their homes or other settings to complete the admissions process in an efficient and timely manner, the law school has said.

What is the last date to register for July LSAT?

Students who are preparing to write the LSAT-INDIA 2020 exams should note that the last date to register for the July LSAT is May 28, 2020.

May LSAT-Flex

According to the law school, the May LSAT-Flex, available to test takers registered for the in-person April 25, 2020, LSAT as of April 7, will be administered during the week of May 18, 2020. Most test-takers will test on either Monday, May 18, or Tuesday, May 19, with a small number of tests occurring later in the week based on specific remote proctoring requirements.

Students should note that the scheduling sign-up process for the May LSAT-Flex is now open.

May LSAT-Flex scores will be released on the same day for all test takers, regardless of when they test during the week of May 18.

June LSAT-Flex

The June LSAT-Flex is available to test takers who were registered for the in-person June 8, 2020. LSAT as of April 29, will be administered during the week of June 14.

Most test-takers will test on either Sunday, June 14, or Monday, June 15, with a small number of tests occurring later in the week based on specific remote proctoring requirements.

The scheduling sign-up process for the June LSAT-Flex will open Wednesday, May 13, so that June test takers can select the time that works best for their schedules.

