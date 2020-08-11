Image Source : PTI KVS Admission 2020: First Merit list for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission to be out shortly. Check details

KVS Class 1 Admission First Merit List 2020: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the first merit list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to class 1 shortly. The merit list will be available at the website- kvsangathan.nic.in, and also at the website of individual schools. This year, the students will be selected for admission on a lottery basis.

The KVS will release three sets of the provisional list of selected students. If there are seats available after the first merit list, then the institute will release the second merit list on August 19 and the list will be released on August 23, 2020.

The declaration of the provisional list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the leftover reserved seats blocked) will be done from August 27 to 29.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2020: How to check online lottery

Visit the official website-- kvsangathan.nic.in

Under About KVS, Go to Directories

Click on Directory of KVS

A new window with all the KVS and their details would be listed

Select the Region, State, and City that you have applied for during admission and click on search to get the names of the KVs in the region

The direct links for the respective websites will be available there

Once you reach the official website, click on the YouTube Channel link available

KVS Class 1 Admission 2020: Documents Required

A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB)

A scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB)

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section, EWS

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials are being used in the application

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage