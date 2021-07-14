JEE Main, NEET, CAT, CLAT exams 2021: 7 reasons why 'mock test' is important to crack these tests

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Here's why you should take mock test to crack JEE Main, NEET, competitive exams 2021

JEE Main, NEET exam preparation 2021: Lakhs of candidates appear for competitive exams - JEE Main, NEET, CAT, CLAT, other entrance but only a few are able to clear it. One thing that makes these students stand out among the others is 'Mock Test'. A mock means solving a test for practice following all the rules of the actual examinations. This helps a lot while appearing for the actual examination.

A candidate can analyse his/ her performance in the mock and make the necessary changes in order to avoid the same mistakes in the actual examination. Solving the mocks will help you to get to know how the actual test will be. It will give you an idea about various things like the paper pattern, what kind of questions can be asked, the difficulty level of the questions and how much time does it actually take to complete the test.

Without taking the mocks you will not know how good/bad your preparation is. You can take the mocks and make strategies, plan your study schedule and make your preparation to the mark.

Practice makes man perfect and for competitive exams, mocks are what makes a difference between any candidate and the topper.

JEE Main, NEET, CLAT, CAT exams 2021: Here are 7 reasons why mock test is extremely important for every competitive exam

1. Get an idea of what to expect on 'D Day'

Mocks are exams similar to the actual exam. Solving mocks will give you an idea of the kind of questions that can be expected on the exam day. Mocks will familiarize you with the kind of syllabus, pattern and the difficulty level of the actual exam. Essential to give mocks that are at par with the exam, the CATKing Real CAT Mocks will give you that flavour as they are done by team of CAT Toppers and infact the same goes for the Non cat exams where specialised mocks are provided.

2. Analyse your preparation and performance

Mocks will give you a reality check on how effective your preparation is. Mocks will help you remember the concepts and not forget things that you have learnt and mastered. It will also help you to keep revising the syllabus again everytime after you solve a mock.

3. Helps you try and test different strategies

You can plan and implement different strategies in each of your mock and implement the best one during the actual exam. This will give you a chance to experiment and strategize well for the exam day.

4. Helps you to know how to use time efficiently

Solving mocks everyday will give you an idea on how fast or slow you are. When you solve mocks you might realise that you need more time for a particular section and less for another. Once you know this, you can plan on how much time to spend on each section in such a way that you can complete the paper and even have ample time to think about a certain question.

5. Know your mastery and areas where you fall short

Once you solve a couple of mocks you will know which section is your strength and which is your weakness or even which topics in a particular section are easier and which are difficult. Once you get an idea of this, you will know which topics to focus more on. The CATKing Mocks Analysis Report at the end of each mock will help you understand the topic wise as well as section wise analysis to weigh your accuracy, time spent: two essential parameters for planning ahead.

6. Reduces you pre-exam nervousness

Mocks are like an actual exam. So when you solve enough mocks you will know what it is like in the actual exam. When you know how it would feel on 'D-day' you will be more at ease. When you score good enough in marks you would also have confidence that you can do well in the actual exam too.

7. Helps you keep a track of your progress

You can keep an eye on how your scores have been as time passed and as you solved more mocks. You can know how much your score has increased or if you have fallen short on a certain occasion. You can know your mistakes immediately and start rectifying and working on them. Download the CATKing Mastersheet 6 months planner plus mocks analysis dashboard to make your mocks progress tracker.

- Written by Sumit Singh Gandhi, Founder and CEO of CATKing

