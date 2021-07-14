NTA JEE Main session 3 exam 2021 date revised, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main will now be held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27

JEE Main 2021: The exam dates for the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 3 has been revised. JEE Main will now be held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 20 to 25. Meanwhile, the admit card for session 3 has also been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The fourth session of JEE Main will be held from July 27 to August 2.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

To avoid crowd at exam centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam centres.

