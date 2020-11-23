Image Source : FILE PHOTO Himachal schools, colleges, educational institutions shut till February 2021

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in state, Himachal Pradesh government on Monday announced to close all the schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state till December 31. Meanwhile, It has also been decided by the state government that winter closing Institutions would remain closed from January 1 to February 12, 2021.

The online classes will commence from November 26. All the teachers of state government schools have been asked to work from home. The online studies would continue even during the winter time as well.

This decision comes as Himachal is reporting continous surge in the coronavirus cases. In a bid to curb the spread Himachal Pradesh government imposed night curfew in Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra districts between November 24 and December 15.

Only Class 3 and Class 4 government employees are allowed to attend offices, with 50 per cent capacity, till December 31.

