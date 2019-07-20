Image Source : PTI Delhi University curriculum row: 'Long list' of changes sent to English department

An academic council member of the Delhi University on Friday said the Undergraduate Curriculum Revision Committee has sent a "long list" of modifications to the English department despite changes already being made to the syllabus.

Despite complying with all the syllabus modifications required by the committee and removing the texts that the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers

Front (NDTF) had objected to, the committee has sent another long list of modifications to be made by the English department, Saikat Ghosh said.

"All these modifications are absurd and listed in order to make a mockery of the efforts of teachers who have worked hard for two years with the hope that the DU will eventually be able to give its English students a syllabus that is genuinely at par with the best in the world," he said.

No immediate response was available from the varsity.

The English department had removed stories that apparently showed right-wing groups -- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bajrang Dal, in a bad light after objections were raised at a meeting of the academic council.

Also Read | Delhi University Teachers' Association ends two-day strike

Also Read | Objectionable material on RSS in DU syllabus: ABVP

Also Read | DU Admissions 2019: Over 63,000 admissions in Delhi University after fourth cut-off list announced