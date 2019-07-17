Image Source : PTI Delhi University Teachers' Association ends two-day strike (Representational Image)

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) ended its two-day strike on Tuesday after its concerns over the hasty implementation of reservations for economically weaker sections in teaching posts was taken up in the Academic Council meeting.

In the Academic Council meeting, DUTA members also submitted a resolution demanding the resignation of DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi for making the university "non-functional on most academic and administrative matters".

The members claimed that the VC passed all items on the agenda "in a minute" without any discussion and asked for his resignation.

In the meeting the proposed new curriculum was also sent back to the concerned departments.

The decision was seen as a rollback after the university faced a backlash from students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad who reached the meeting venue and started protesting against the "inclusion of false facts related to Hindu religion".

ABVP demanded the removal of "objectionable" portions from the course in the syllabus of some DU departments, protesting against the inclusion of "false facts" relating to Hinduism.

