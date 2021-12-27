Monday, December 27, 2021
     
Winter break schedule for Delhi govt schools announced. Check details here

The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2021 22:10 IST
delhi schools, winter break
Image Source : PTI

School children walk along a road, amid smog in New Delhi

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday announced that the winter break for students up to class 5 at Delhi government schools will be from January 1 to 15. No online or offline teaching activity will be done during this period, the DoE stated. 

However, it said that to help students consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered, so far, is to be revised during this breakthrough assignment.

Read the official statement here:

The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment.

