Winter break schedule for Delhi govt schools announced. Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School children walk along a road, amid smog in New Delhi

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday announced that the winter break for students up to class 5 at Delhi government schools will be from January 1 to 15. No online or offline teaching activity will be done during this period, the DoE stated.

However, it said that to help students consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered, so far, is to be revised during this breakthrough assignment.

Read the official statement here:

The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment.

ALSO READ | School timings revised in Patna as severe cold grips city | Check new schedule

ALSO READ | Delhi reports 331 fresh Covid cases; highest in almost 7 months

Latest Education News