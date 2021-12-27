Monday, December 27, 2021
     
  Delhi records 331 fresh Covid cases, highest daily count since June 9, and one death; positivity rate mounts to 0.68 per cent
Delhi reports 331 fresh Covid cases; highest in almost 7 months

According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi on Sunday has recorded the most cases of Omicron variant in the country. The national capital has so far logged 142 cases, the maximum by any state or UT.

Sri Lasya
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2021 16:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

The national capital has so far logged 142 Omicron cases, the maximum by any state or UT.

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 331 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and one death said officials.
  • This is the highest single-day spike in over 7 months, authorities said.
  • The national capital has so far logged 142 Omicron cases, the maximum by any state or UT.

Delhi reported 331 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and one death said officials. This is the highest single-day spike in over 7 months, authorities added. The Test Positivity Rate was recorded at 0.68 percent. 

According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi on Monday recorded the most cases of Omicron variant in the country. The national capital has so far logged 142 cases, the maximum by any state or UT.

The Delhi government also imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday. 

Delhi is followed by Maharashtra where 141 people have tested for Omicron. Kerala has 57 cases, Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan). Out of the 578 Omicron cases recorded in the country so far, 151 patients have recovered or migrated, the Health Ministry said. Till yesterday, there were 422 cases of Omicron in the country.

