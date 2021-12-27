Delhi Omicron cases: National capital logs biggest jump in last 24 hrs, tally at 142; Night curfew from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A worker pastes a sticker on a wall of a COVID-19 facility at Commonwealth Games Village in view of the rising Omicron cases in New Delhi on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

The rising cases of Omicron variant in the country have prompted the governments to bring back restrictions and curbs on public activities. According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi has recorded the most cases of Omicron variant in the country. The national capital has so far logged 142 cases, the maximum by any state or UT.

Delhi is followed by Maharashtra where 141 people have tested for Omicron. Kerala has 57 cases, Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan). Out of the 578 Omicron cases recorded in the country so far, 151 patients have recovered or migrated, the Health Ministry said. Till yesterday, there were 422 cases of Omicron in the country.

Meanwhile, amid fears of the new Omicron variant driving the third wave, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the city. Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports. Only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order stated.

Delhi recorded 290 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent. As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'yellow' alert is sounded if the positivity rate stays at 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days. A number of restrictions, including night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and malls among others, kick in with the 'yellow alert'.

