Omicron LIVE Updates: Night curfew in 7 states, ban on New Year gatherings; India’s tally crosses 500-mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID.

New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2021 8:11 IST

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant, several states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- have imposed night curfew and revised covid protocol. India’s Omicron tally breached the 500-mark and stood at 535. Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh reported their first Omicron cases — taking the number of affected states and UTs to 17. Madhya Pradesh reported nine cases, all of them foreign travelers. Himachal reported its first case just a day before PM Modi’s scheduled public meeting in Mandi. Maharashtra topped the list with 141 cases, followed by Delhi which has 79 cases so far. According to a Union Health Ministry office memorandum, Multi-disciplinary central teams have been deployed in 10 states which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a slow vaccination pace. Meanwhile, in his Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID.

  • Dec 27, 2021 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    With 31 new cases, Maharashtra's Omicron tally zooms to 141, Mumbai highest

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 31 new cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron, taking the state's tally to 141, with Mumbai accounting for the highest number, health officials said. Of the 31 fresh cases, the maximum, 27 are from Mumbai alone, two are from Thane, and one each from Pune and Akola districts, with 30 having a history of recent international travel and one a close contact. Among the infectees are 17 males and 14 females, six minors, three senior citizens and 22 of those eligible have taken their full vaccination.

  • Dec 27, 2021 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Three more test positive for Omicron in Telangana, tally now 44

    Three more cases of Omicron - two international travellers and a contact - have tested positive for Covid-19's Omicron variant in Telangana on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 44. The two passengers have come from "at risk" countries and one who was a close contact of an Omicron patient.

  • Dec 27, 2021 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    19 more Omicron cases confirmed in Kerala: Health Minister

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said 19 more Omicron cases have been confirmed, taking the state's tally to 57.

