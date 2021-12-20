School timings revised in Patna as severe cold grips city | Check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School timings revised in Patna as severe cold grips city

The Patna district administration on Monday revised school timings, prohibiting classes to operate before 9 am and 3:30 pm. Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh issued the order that will be applicable to all private and government schools in the city. It will be effective from tomorrow (December 21) till further orders.

Several parts of India are experiencing a severe cold wave. The decision to revise school timings was taken keeping this in mind.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in northwest India over the next two days and abate thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Cold wave conditions will continue over central and east India for the next three days and relief is likely thereafter, it said.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

According to the IMD, when visibility is between 0 to 50 metres it is very dense fog, 51 and 200 metres is dense, 201 and 500 metres is moderate, and 501 and 1,000 metres is shallow.

(With PTI Inputs)

