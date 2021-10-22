AP LAWCET/ PGLCET result 2021 declared, how to download score card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download AP LAWCET and PGLCET score card at sche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET Result 2021: The results of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021 have been released. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance can check and download score card on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET and PGLCET were conducted on September 22.

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on AP LAWCET/ PGLCET result link on the homepage Enter registration number, hall ticket number AP LAWCET/ PGLCET result will appear on the screen Download LAWCET/ PGLCET score card, take a print out for further reference.

The LAWCET and PGLCET were held for candidates seeking admission to LLB course (3 years) and LLM course (5 years). For details on AP LAWCET and PGLCET, please visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

