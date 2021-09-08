AP EAMCET/ EAPCET 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: Result to be announced shortly, how to download score card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP EAMCET result to be available at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2021 Result LIVE: The result of Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2021) will be announced on Wednesday (September 8). Candidates who have appeared for AP EAPCET exam formerly known as AP EAMCET can check the result on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. The result will also be available at manabadi.co.in.

Andhra Pradesh education minister Audimulapu Suresh will release the EAPCET-2021 (Engineering Stream) ranks on September 8 at 11 AM, an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) reads. As many as 1,66,460 students have taken the test of AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25.

The candidates can download the score card following these steps- Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. Click on the designated result link. Insert login credentials. Submit and the AP EAMCET 2021 result will display on the screen. Download and take a print out of the same for future references.

