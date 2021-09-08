Wednesday, September 08, 2021
     
AP EAMCET/ EAPCET 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: Result to be announced shortly, how to download score card

Candidates who have appeared for AP EAPCET exam formerly known as AP EAMCET can check the result on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. The result will also be available at manabadi.co.in

India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2021 10:45 IST
AP EAMCET 2021 Result LIVE: The result of Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2021) will be announced on Wednesday (September 8). Candidates who have appeared for AP EAPCET exam formerly known as AP EAMCET can check the result on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. The result will also be available at manabadi.co.in

Andhra Pradesh education minister Audimulapu Suresh will release the EAPCET-2021 (Engineering Stream) ranks on September 8 at 11 AM, an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) reads. As many as 1,66,460 students have taken the test of AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25.

The candidates can download the score card following these steps- Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. Click on the designated result link. Insert login credentials. Submit and the AP EAMCET 2021 result will display on the screen. Download and take a print out of the same for future references.  

    AP EAMCET result to be available at Manabadi

    Apart from the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET, AP EAMCET result will be available at the private website- manabadi.co.in. The  candidates can get their result by entering mobile number 

    How to download EAMCET score card

    The EAMCET result will be available at the websites- sche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. 

    Steps to download EAMCET score card 

    1. Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
    2. Click on the designated result link
    3. Insert login credentials
    4. Submit and the AP EAMCET 2021 result will display on the screen
    5. Download and take a print out of the same for future references. 
    AP EAMCET result today

    The AP EAPCET result 2021 formerly known as AP EAMCET is going to be released on Wednesday (September 8). Candidates who appeared for the AP EAMCET 2021 exam can check the result on the official website--sche.ap.gov.in. As many as 1,66,460 students have taken the test of AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25

