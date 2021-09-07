AP EAPCET 2021 Result: Release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AP EAPCET result 2021 will release on Wednesday (September 8).

The AP EAPCET result 2021 formerly known as AP EAMCET is going to be released on Wednesday (September 8). Candidates who appeared for the AP EAMCET 2021 exam can check the result on the official website--sche.ap.gov.in. As many as 1,66,460 students have taken the test of AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25.

Andhra Pradesh education minister Audimulapu Suresh will release the EAPCET-2021 (Engineering Stream) ranks on September 8 at 11 AM, an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) reads. The minister is likely to address a press conference at R & B Building, Vijayawada on the result declaration day. The exam for the engineering stream was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25.

AP EAPCET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Click on the designated result link

Insert login credentials

Submit and the AP EAMCET 2021 result will display on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future references.

The Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021) of Andhra Pradesh are conducted through a computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada for entry into the first year of the following professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The exam for agriculture and pharmacy was held on September 3, 6, and 7.

