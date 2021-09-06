JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key out: Check how to raise objection here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2021 Session 4 answer key has been released today.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 answer key on Monday (September 6) on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2021 Session 4 exams were conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, and 2.

Now that the JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key has been released, candidates can raise objections, if any. In case, students find any error, they can raise objections on the answer key by paying Rs 200 per objection. The fee is non-refundable.

The final answer key and result are expected to be released this month. The challenges with the payment being made during stipulated time through the key challenge link will be the only ones to be considered.

Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: How to raise objection

Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE main 2021 answer key. Download the answer key. Check the answers and the questions. Raise objections, if there are any. Submit the objection along with representation.

