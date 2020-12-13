Image Source : PTI 5 UG medical seats reserved for children of deceased COVID-19 warriors from Puducherry

Five undergraduate medical seats have been earmarked for the children of deceased COVID-19 warriors in Puducherry in as many colleges across the country for 2020-21 under a central scheme, the union territory government said on Sunday.

The seats were reserved in Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi, MGMS Vardha (Maharashtra), NSCB Medical college Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), JLN Medical College (Ajmer) and GMC Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Health and Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said.

Candidates who are wards of deceased Covid warriors and front line workers and have qualified in the NEET examination can apply for the five seats, he said in a release.

The applications should be submitted at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services here by December 17.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had last month announced the scheme, saying it was aimed at honouring the noble contribution made by Covid- 19 warriors who have lost their lives due to the infection or died accidentally on account of Covid-19-related duty.

The state and union territory governments will certify the eligibility for this category, it was stated.

