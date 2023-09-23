UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 2 allotment result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPTAC round 2 allotment result declared

The second round allotment result for Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC 2023) has been declared. Candidates who have registered for the UPTAC round 2 counselling process can check the seat allotment result online through the official website-- uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Aspirants will have to key in their JEE (Main) application number, password and security pin to access the and download the UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have been allotted seats against the round 2 allotment can submit their willingess online by selecting among 'Freeze' or 'Float' option. Candidates satisfied with the seat allotment can confirm their admission by making payment of the seat confirmation fee within the stipulated timeline.

As per the official release, to freeze the allotted seat against the UPTAC round 2 allotment result, candidates need to pay Rs 20,000, whereas to float the seat for further round of counselling 12,000 need to be paid. In case of seat withdrawal, candidates will get a partial refund of the seat confirmation fee.The third round of seat allotment will be published on September 26, 2023.

How to Check UPTAC Round 2 Allotment Result 2023

Visit the UPTAC official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Click on the UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result link Key in the JEE Main application number and password in the required fields. Verify details mentioned in the allotment letter and download it Print a copy of the UPTAC allotment letter for future reference.

Direct Link: UPTAC Round 2 Allotment Result 2023