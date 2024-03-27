TS TET 2024 registration begins at tstet2024.aptonline.in, check eligibility, fees, and more

Follow us on Image Source : TS TET 2024 TS TET 2024 registration begins

TS TET 2024 registration: The Telangana School Education Department has started the registration process for TS Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TEST) 2024. As per the schedule, the online registration can be done between March 27 and April 10. The online application forms are available at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

While submitting the online application forms for TS TET 2024 exam, the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. Rs.1000/-(Rupees One Thousand only) if appearing for a single paper (i.e., only Paper I or only Paper II) or Rs.2000/-(Rupees Two Thousand only) if appearing for Both Papers (i.e., Paper I and Paper II). The application fee submission facility will remain open between March 27 to April 10.

The candidates are required to provide preliminary data (i.e. Name of the candidate, Date of Birth, whether the candidate belongs to Telangana State, mobile phone number etc.,) at the time of payment. On successful payment procedure, the candidates will receive a ‘Journal Number’ with which she/he can proceed with the submission of the application online. Issue of Journal Number does not mean that the candidate has completed the submission of the application online. It is only a confirmation of the fee received.

Who is eligible?

For paper 1: Candidates who have passed intermediate/senior secondary or its equivalent qualification with at least 50 per cent marks are eligible. However, in the case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. The candidate should have also passed a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

For paper 2: B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with at least 50% marks. In the case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. AND pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education). There will be no specified age limit for both exams.

Validity of certificate:

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.