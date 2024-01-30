IGNOU January 2024 Re-Registration date extended till February 15, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU January 2024 Re-Registration date revised at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January 2024 Re-Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of the re-registration process for all programmes offered in ODL/online mode for the January 2024 session. All those who have yet not submitted their admission application forms can do so through the official IGNOU website — onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. According to the latest notice, the last date for application submission has been extended to February 15. Earlier, the last date was scheduled to conclude on January 29. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below for a smooth application process. The registration procedure was started on December 5, 2023.

The university has posted information about the extension of the re-registration process on its social media platform X, formerly known as twitter, saying, 'The last date for "Re-registration" for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the January 2024 session has been extended till 15th February 2024'.

How to apply for IGNOU January 2024 Session?

The candidates can follow the given steps to Register for IGNOU Courses.

1. Go to onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'new registration' button on the homepage. If already registered, use your username and password to log in.

3. Choose your courses carefully, following the provided options.

4. Complete all necessary details and proceed to make online payment.

5. Make the required payment through the online portal.

6. Submit the form after ensuring all details are accurate.

7. Save the confirmation page for future reference.