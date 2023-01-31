Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IGNOU Admissions 2023: Re-registration for January session ends today | Check UPDATES

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) January Session admission process is underway. However, the re-registration window for the students is scheduled to end today. Interested candidates are advised to fill out the application form at the earliest. The window is currently active but soon will be turned inactive once the deadline meets.

The application form for the IGNOU January Session Admission is available on the official website- ignou.ac.in. As per the official notification of the administration, the deadline was January 31, 2023. Earlier the deadline was changed from December 31, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

GNOU Admissions 2023: how to fill out the re-registration form?

Go to the official website of IGNOU to fill out the form- ignou.ac.in. Click on the link for the re-registration on the homepage. You will be directed to a new page. Login in and fill out the application form. Once done, upload the required documents and submit the fee. Now, submit the application form and download the form. Candidates must take a printout of the application form for the future.

Recently, IGNOU released the December TEE result. Candidates who want to check the TEE result can visit the official website. The TEE exams were held between December 2, 2022 and January 9, 2022.

